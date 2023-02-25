SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is unstoppable and continues to roar on the international stage. Recently, as per reports in NDTV, RRR has won 4 awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The film won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu.

Rajamouli received the award and in his acceptance speech, while winning Best Stunts, Rajamouli thanked his entire team who have put in 320 days of hard work to make this film. Rajamouli said, “A big thank you to all the members of the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) who thought RRR had the best stunts. Thanks, alot. I must first thank my choreographer who has put in lots of effort to execute all the stunts. Juji [stunt master] helped them with some of the climax action sequences. And, to all the other choreographers who worked really hard and came to India and understood our vision. They changed their working style to suit our working style and delivered what we had today.”

SS Rajamouli also revealed that the majority of the stunts were performed by his “wonderful actors” Jr NTR and Ram Charan. He added, “In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, there were hardly 2-3 shots where we used body doubles. The actors performed each and every stunt. They are wonderful guys. It is the combined effort of the whole team. I thank my whole team for this. We have put in 320 days of hard work to make this film, most of which were taken by the stunts. And, this recognition means a lot not just to me and my film but to the Indian film industry. Hope, we have these wings to fly further.”

Check below!