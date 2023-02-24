Sadie Sink is truly a work of art of Spring. And it’s all viable after having our hands on her latest photoshoot that she shared on her social media. Posing like a dreamy fairy for the conceptualised mirror pictures, that speak of individuality, for the Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, the actress left her entire fandom baffled once again with her aura and aesthetics in the pictures.

Turning a muse for Spring in a stunning blue floral gown, Sadie leaves us with all hands down. The actress looked absolutely dreamy and straight out from the fairytale as she decked up in the stunning designer blue floral gown. With off-shoulder bodice, the bottom had a tulle effect. Sadie completed the look with her long red blonde hair with minimal makeup. She completed the look with a pair of matching shoes.

Sharing the pictures, on her social media handle, Sadie Sink wrote, “@alexandermcqueen Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. Shot by @jonasakerlund”

Here take a look-

Soon after Sadie shared the mirrored pictures on her social media handle, a fan rightly mentioned, “

This picture should be in an art museum”. Another wrote, “they’re gonna hang this in the louvre”, a third user wrote, “Obsessed w everything about this.”, a third user commented, “you look like a princess”.

As of now, Sadie Sink has been marking headlines after there’s been speculations that she is all set to join the MCU. And definitely with all the hints and talk we definitely are highly excited and keen to see Sadie in an MCU film. Earlier, Sadie’s brilliant work in the Stranger Things, earned her immense love from the viewers. She is the leading protagonist of the series, and has taken the fourth season of the series on Netflix by storm.

What are your thoughts on Sadie’s above stunning photoshoot for the spring collection? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.