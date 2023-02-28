The White Lotus stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall embraced the SAG Awards red carpet together in stunning sheer designer apparel. Looking absolutely grand in their outfits picked from popular designer racks, the duo left their fans enticed with their budding charm together, looking all glamourous and beautiful in the pictures.

For their grand work in season two of the Mike White television series, the actors were awarded Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, as mentioned in a report by Just Jared. The stars were once again next to each other when the cast posed for a group shot in the press room!

In the pictures, we can see the onscreen couple posing all cosy and lovey-dovey together in sheer ensembles. Meghann wore a gorgeous white cutout bodycon gown. She teamed it with mid-parted blonde wavy hairdo, bold beautiful eyes, nude pink lips and a pair of gorgeous diamond drop earrings. The actress looked beautiful as she posed by Leo Woodall’s side.

Leo Woodall looked grand in his striped black blazer suit. He topped the suit on his white casual t-shirt. Leaving his hair casual and stubble on point, the actor rounded it off with a chic neck piece. The two as they posed together, fans started to speculate that they could be real couple, given their beautiful chemistry captured in the pictures.

Just Jared sharing the exclusive pictures wrote, “”The White Lotus” stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall were on the red carpet together at the SAG Awards, further fueling those rumors that they might be a real-life couple.”

Here take a look-

A user wasn’t very impressed by Meghann’s choice of dress, saying, “Pretty woman, but that dress is horrid.”

Another wrote, “That dress looks phenomenal on her!”

A third user wrote, “Meghann looks divine! 😍🔥 Natural beauty + Great talent”

A fourth one added, “Best show ever ❤❤❤ can’t wait season 3”