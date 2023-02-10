Kartik Aaryan is one the leading Bollywood actors. He is all set to entertain his fans in his new movie Shehzada which will release on 17 February. The movie, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan, has garnered the attention of audiences with its promising official trailer and fun song numbers.

Kartik Aaryan is now garnering the attention of audiences with his recreation of the famous Salman Khan song ‘Character Dheela’ from the blockbuster film Ready. The new song is named ‘Character Dheela 2.0’. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the video of Character Dheela 2.0 and wrote, “Best wishes @kartikaaryan and #RohitDhawan #Shehzada.”

Replying to Salman, Kartik commented, “Sab Ka Bhai Sab Ki Jaan ❤️ Shehzada ka Swag se Swagat karne ke liye Shukriya 🙏🏻 Means a lot 🤗 Thank you for your love and support Sir.” The Rohit Dhawan directorial, which is an official remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, features Kartik Aaryan as the central character Buntu, which is originally played by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Kriti Sanon is appearing as Buntu’s boss-turned-lady love Samara in the movie.

