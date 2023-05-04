Scoop: Designer Prabal Gurung invited Alia Bhatt earlier to Met Gala, latter refused

We came to know that Alia Bhatt would have made her Met Gala debut way before, as designer Prabal Gurung earlier invited her to the prestigious event, however she refused

Alia Bhatt is shining like the brightest star in the sky. With her brilliant work on the screen over the decade, the actress has truly come a long way. And now with her grand Met Gala debut, the actress is hitting the headlines. However, as of now, we got to know that the actress was earlier invited to the prestigious event by Prabal Gurung, but the Gangubai actress refused the offer then. The designer recently took to his official Instagram handle, where he shared pictures of Bhatt in her glam Met Gala outfit, with a long note on how he met the actress for the first time.

Prabal Gurung recollects about meeting Alia Bhatt

Prabal Gurung took to his Instagram handle to share gorgeous pictures of Alia Bhatt in her grand Met Gala attire. Sharing the pictures, the designer revealed how he met Alia for the first time at Karan Johar’s 40th birthday bash. He wrote, “Alia Bhatt wears Atelier Prabal Gurung at the Met Gala 2023. It was my dearest friend @karanjohar ’s 40th birthday in Mumbai, where I first met @aliaabhatt . I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother @praveshgurung, who was assisting Karan in her debut film. I was immediately taken by her when I met her. A petite ingénue whose simmering fire within her was palpable to all of us. One film after another, she has surpassed anyone’s expectations and thrilled us with her creative genius. She’s a powerhouse performer. To me, she is one of the finest actors we have right now globally, but above all, she’s a friend, a good friend, and a loyal one; that’s what makes her extremely special.”

He added, “We’ve talked about a Met moment for a long time. I have invited her before, but she’s always been wise enough to say let’s wait. This time however, she felt it was the right moment, so she said yes and off we went to our wildest imaginations along with Anaita to create a homage to Karl that celebrated Alia’s heritage, my love for Karl ( he is my master, and yes he did give me my CVFF award 😊). More than 100,000 pearls were hand embroidered in India on silk tulle and made in Atelier Prabal Gurung, New York. A well-travelled dress for the global superstar.”

He further said, “For me, Chanel couture brides have been the most iconic brides in fashion. So we chose Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look as an inspiration

And the rest is history. Alia, forever grateful we will have this for posterity. Thank you for the beautiful memory. Been a fan of your talent for the longest time and of your generous, kind soul and heart; a grateful friend.”

