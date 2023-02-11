The most popular ever, Sex and the City is back on board. It’s been 15 years since the show went off air after streaming back-to-back six seasons on HBO. And now the series is back aboard, there’s been no calm around the city people either. And with that Sarah Jessica and John Corbett are back with a bang with their killer chemistry on camera. Their pictures sharing passionate kiss on sets went viral as of late.

In the pictures we can see Sarah Jessica Parker all stunning in her long satin robe. She topped it on her blue lace work blue full-sleeved adorn. She completed the look with her long wavy hair and no makeup. John Corbett on the other hand can be seen in a stylish black jacket teamed with black trousers. The two can be seen sharing a passionate kiss on the sets, while Sarah hugs John tight.

The pictures went viral soon after it got surfaced online. Just Jared, a popular page on Instagram, dropping the pictures, wrote, “And just like that… fans everywhere are freaking out over Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett sharing a kiss on the set of the “Sex and the City” sequel series. Check out LOTS more photos on our website!”, the page added hashtags like: #SarahJessicaParker #JohnCorbett #AndJustLikeThat #SexAndTheCity Photos: Backgrid, Getty

Here take a look-

However, it seems the fans aren’t very impressed with the pair. Here take a look at what they had to say about it:

One wrote, “They completely ruined his character. 25 years later and he is still pining over Carrie? She acted like a tramp and cheated on him. Not only did they write hm to be a complete wuss during the show, they have to continue to brainwash their audience with this delusional scenario? So lame.”

Another commented, “Did you, a HUGE gossip column, just spoil this for everyone? I don’t watch this but I’m confused lol”

A third one wrote, “Every time i see a post about the story line, i’m glad i just watch the first episode and stopped. Booooring. You can tell they want to make more money out of it but its best time has past”