Shilpa Shetty the talented actress has been one strong and confident personality who has achieved a lot in her career over the years. A mother, actress, entrepreneur and fitness expert, Shilpa Shetty has a lot of credentials in her talented personality. Today, on the occasion of Women’s Day, Shilpa Shetty showcases her muscles to her fans. Yes, this is the exhibition of sheer ‘Naari Shakti’ coming from her.

Wearing a blue T-shirt, a bandana fixing up a loose hair, Shilpa shows her muscle power.

She writes,

नारी शक्ति।⭐

Regardless of which culture, region, country, or era we belong to; women have always demonstrated immense strength and unspeakable volumes of grit. Here’s to every woman who has fought stigma, trauma, abuse, and other hurdles to achieve their dreams. Now, with technology at our disposal, let’s work together to empower women and other marginalized groups, who are still fighting their battles for a better life. That would truly make it a ‘Happy’ Women’s Day! ♥️💪🚺

Voot! Voot!! Shilpa is bang on in her thoughts about how powerful women are!!

Truly, Shilpa’s words about women fighting their battles every day is so true!!

Happy Women’s Day!!

