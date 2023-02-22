Sofia Vergara took the moment to share some beautiful pictures on her Instagram handle, as she enjoys a fun Sunday alone in LA. The actress shared candid moments as she headed out on the streets to have some good fun time, and what we loved the most in the course is how, she looked stunning in her black ensemble.

In the first picture, we can see Sofia inside her car, keeping it saucy. She wore a stylish grey crop top topped with black shrug. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight hair, bold beautiful eyes, and nude pink lips.

In the second picture, we can see Sofia wearing a stylish white floral red cat-eye shades. Keeping her sass on point, the actress left us absolutely wowed with her sunkissed picture in the second.

In the third one, we can see Sofia wearing the outfit with grey baggy trousers and completed the look with sling cross bag, while she takes a walk on the LA streets.

Sharing the pictures, Sofia Vergara wrote, “Sunday funday in LA con my new @fostergrant “

Here take a look-

A fan wrote, “so cute” along with love heart emojis.

Another wrote, “Gorgeous” along with fire emojis.

Well, coming Sofia’s fashion statements, this isn’t the first time, that this stunning hot actress has romped up the Instagram timeline with her fashion. Her classic stapled outfits and gorgeous makeover momentums have always left us delighted on the edge. And these crazy hot pictures from the rundown aren’t disappointing us either.

What are your thoughts on this candid stapled looks by Sofia Vergara? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.