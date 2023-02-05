Vijay Devarakonda is a National Crush of the Nation. Currently, the man is making girls go flattering over his looks and minimalistic style statement. His grounded behavior and dashing, handsome hunk looks keep buzzing over the headlines. In contrast, the actor who rose to fame from his film Arjun Reddy also made his debut in Bollywood with Liger. However, the most basic thing the audience loves about him is his grounded behavior and deep love for culture and heritage. He has always followed his culture and embraces his style in traditional drapes. Here are a few stunning examples of ethnicity in pictures.

1) Arjun Reddy‘s actor Vijay Deverakonda wore a white kurta with stoned embellishment and matching pajamas. He tied his long hair in a semi-ponytail. The actor looked jaw-dropping in this picture, flaunting his edgy jawline.

2) Vijay Deverakonda wore a blue kurta with floral prints in this picture. He paired the shiny kurta with a white dhoti pajama. The actor walked like a king in this avatar. In comparison, the black beard and mustache suited his look and personality well.

3) Here, the actor Vijay Deverakonda stunned his fans with his ethnicity. The actor wore a short kurta paired with a jacket and dhoti by Kunal Rawal. His messy long hair and jaw-dropping sassy looks are always set to steal viewers’ hearts.

4) Vijay Deverakonda, in this picture, exudes chic vibes in a white kurta pajama paired with a black half coat. At the same time, black boots added a statement look. Girls go flattered by his irresistible charm.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the work front, will next feature in the 2023 film Jana Gana Mana, a Telugu language film. The film casts Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Which look of Vijay Deverakonda did you like the most?