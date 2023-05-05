ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how

Tamannaah Bhatia keeps it all stylish and grand in her purple tie-dye baggy shirt, looks stunning in the fashion deck, check out pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 May,2023 17:00:34
Tamannaah Bhatia, the popular actress known for her striking beauty and impressive acting skills, needs no introduction in Tollywood. Having made her debut with Shree Cinema, Tamannaah gradually rose to fame and established herself as a leading heroine in the industry.

Tamannaah’s online presence has become a topic of discussion among fans, as they eagerly anticipate her next move. With her captivating beauty and undeniable talent, Tamannaah continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Owing to that, the actress has also earned a huge fanbase on her Instagram too, all thanks to her amazing fashion decks of all time. Here’s how she is keeping it up in stylish tie-dye apparel.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks grand in tie-dye

In the pictures we can see Tamanaah wearing a stylish purple tie-dye baggy shirt. She topped it on her white sleeveless t-shirt. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. She teamed the look with her matching purple tie-dye pants. For makeup, she picked up minimal makeup look.

Check out-

Sharing the pictures, Tamannaah wrote, “Love me some soft curls, especially when I can achieve them without extreme heat with the new Dyson Airwrap. It has become better and more efficient with the re-engineered version.💗 @dyson_india #DysonIndia #DysonHair #DysonAirwrap #gifted”

Work Front

The actress has been in the industry for over 15 years now. The actress made her pan-Indian niche after her amazing work in the movie Baahubali. She also did Bollywood films recently, Babli Bouncer and Plan A Plan B. Her debut in Bollywood was with Himmatwala, where she starred alongside Ajay Devgn.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

