Ji Chang-Wook is a well-known South Korean actor and singer. The actor rose to prominence with the Korean drama Smile Again, in which he played the main character for the first time. Empress Ki, The K2, Healer, Melting Me Softly, and Lovestruck in the City were among his significant starring roles. He has the ideal blend of adaptability and talent. Here are five must-see Ji Chang-Wook’s Korean dramas worth bingeing on.

Here Are the Top 5 Korean Dramas –

1. Healer

Five friends run an illegal pro-democracy radio station in South Korea during the Fifth Republic. It stars three unique characters: Park Min-young, a reporter from a second-rate tabloid news website; Yoo Ji-Tae, a well-known journalist at a major broadcast station; and Ji Chang-Wook, an undercover night courier with the pseudonym Healer who has outstanding combat abilities. They grow into honest reporters determined to find the truth about a 1992 tragedy and a series of subsequent homicides, even if it means going up against powerful media owners.

2. Backstreet Rookie

Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung) is a kind and caring young lady. Even though males are lining up to ask her out, she is drawn to Choi Dae Hyun, the proprietor of a convenience store. (Ji Chang Wook). After a chance meeting, he left an indelible effect on her three years ago. Jung Saet Byul is now applying for a part-time position at Choi Dae Hyun’s convenience shop. The couple endures various problems throughout the play, including bullying, fraud, poverty, and social contempt.

3. Suspicious Partner

The actor plays the sarcastic, awkward prosecutor Noh Ji Wook in this drama. In court, he defends his fiery trainee Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun), after she is wrongfully accused of murder. Following the event, they decide to change jobs and become lawyers. They wind up working together again, and despite their best attempts to keep it hidden, they start to develop feelings for each other. The opposing characters of Ji Wook and Bong Hee keep the drama interesting, while the murder mystery element keeps things suspenseful and fascinating. This drama is an excellent combination of tension, comedy, and workplace romance.

4. The Sound Of Magic

In the musical fantasy drama The Sound of Magic, Ji Chang-Wook plays Rieul, a mysterious magician. Two high school students, Yoon Ah Yi (Choi Sung Eun) and Na Il Deung (Hwang In Yeop), begin to study magic with him. (Hwang In Yeop). The Sound of Magic is a hopeful fable that urges us to recognize our inner child and believe in miracles despite life’s obstacles.

5. If You Wish Upon Me

Yoon Kyeo Re (Ji Chang Wook), a young guy who has only known sadness since he was a youngster, is the drama’s main character. Growing up in an orphanage exposes him to cruelty and misery. He is then incarcerated in a juvenile detention center. However, things begin to change for him when a judge orders him to perform community service in a facility for terminally sick elderly people. Team Genie, a volunteer group in the play, grants the final requests of hospice patients.

Source – Her Zindagi

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for the latest updates.