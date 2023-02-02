Malavika Mohanan is ruling the industry since day one and has become the crush of millions of people. She has also appeared in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi language movies. She made her acting debut in 2013 Malayalam film Pattam Pole and Tamil debut with Petta. Malavika will soon star in “Yudhra” opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Malavika has been one heck of a risk-taker where fashion is concerned. She has made everyone a fan of her with her splendid fashion choice. The lady always opts for colours that have been skipped for the longest time. Malavika carries off with sheer elegance in dramatic sleeves or long trains.

Recently, Malavika picked a gorgeous pink ethnic dress for her latest look. The actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram account wherein she is seen in a baby pink dress which she paired with a mojari and cute jute bag. The actress captioned her post: “Valentine’s month mood 💕”

Check below!