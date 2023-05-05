Watch: Alia Bhatt gives tour of her Met Gala BTS

Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala this year, and now startles fans with her BTS from the event. We are in absolute awe! Check out yourself

Alia Bhatt made it to headlines this year with her Met Gala debut. The actress stunned with her princess look in a sheer white pearled embellished gown. And while her fashion has been hailed by fashion lovers all across the globe, the actress decided to drop in a BTS on her social media handle, where she took her fans inside the green room, where she got dolled up for the grand event.

Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala BTS

In the video, we can see Alia interacting and talking about her experiences as she debuted at Met Gala this year. We also see how Alia got decked up in the sheer Prabal Gurung’s white princess gown, embellished with pearls all over.

Vogue Magazine shared the video on their official Instagram handle and collaborated with the Gangubai star. The magazine page wrote, “@aliaabhatt turned to designer @PrabalGurung for her #MetGala debut, for which even this superstar was a little nervous. Wobbly knees were nowhere to be seen once this glamorous look hit the carpet, though. The all-white outfit elegantly fit into the night’s dress code of “in honor of Karl.” Featuring a dramatic sheer train and hundreds (if not thousands) of pearl beads, the look served up pure princess bride—which certainly was a recurring theme in the decades-spanning catalog of Lagerfeld’s work. Another nice touch? She wore a single fingerless glove, which was one of Lagerfeld’s favorite accessories (though he wore two).”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film shall also star Ranveer Singh in the lead. It is helmed by Karan Johar.