ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Watch: Alia Bhatt gives tour of her Met Gala BTS

Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala this year, and now startles fans with her BTS from the event. We are in absolute awe! Check out yourself

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 May,2023 12:31:10
Watch: Alia Bhatt gives tour of her Met Gala BTS

Alia Bhatt made it to headlines this year with her Met Gala debut. The actress stunned with her princess look in a sheer white pearled embellished gown. And while her fashion has been hailed by fashion lovers all across the globe, the actress decided to drop in a BTS on her social media handle, where she took her fans inside the green room, where she got dolled up for the grand event.

Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala BTS

In the video, we can see Alia interacting and talking about her experiences as she debuted at Met Gala this year. We also see how Alia got decked up in the sheer Prabal Gurung’s white princess gown, embellished with pearls all over.

Vogue Magazine shared the video on their official Instagram handle and collaborated with the Gangubai star. The magazine page wrote, “@aliaabhatt turned to designer @PrabalGurung for her #MetGala debut, for which even this superstar was a little nervous. Wobbly knees were nowhere to be seen once this glamorous look hit the carpet, though. The all-white outfit elegantly fit into the night’s dress code of “in honor of Karl.” Featuring a dramatic sheer train and hundreds (if not thousands) of pearl beads, the look served up pure princess bride—which certainly was a recurring theme in the decades-spanning catalog of Lagerfeld’s work. Another nice touch? She wore a single fingerless glove, which was one of Lagerfeld’s favorite accessories (though he wore two).”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film shall also star Ranveer Singh in the lead. It is helmed by Karan Johar.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Scoop: Designer Prabal Gurung invited Alia Bhatt earlier to Met Gala, latter refused
Scoop: Designer Prabal Gurung invited Alia Bhatt earlier to Met Gala, latter refused
Met Gala 2023: Paparazzi Assumed Alia Bhatt As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At The Red Carpet
Met Gala 2023: Paparazzi Assumed Alia Bhatt As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At The Red Carpet
Deepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra: Who Donned The Green Polka Dot Ensembles
Deepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra: Who Donned The Green Polka Dot Ensembles
Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala gown recollects on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look
Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala gown recollects on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look
Alia Bhatt breaks silence on getting called out for ‘unnatural weight loss’ post pregnancy, read
Alia Bhatt breaks silence on getting called out for ‘unnatural weight loss’ post pregnancy, read
Alia Bhatt keeps the glitz and glam on check in black mermaid gown, see pics
Alia Bhatt keeps the glitz and glam on check in black mermaid gown, see pics
Latest Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri makes a hasty decision; reveals truth about Abhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri makes a hasty decision; reveals truth about Abhir
Meet spoiler: Gunwanti attempts to KILL Meet and her unborn baby
Meet spoiler: Gunwanti attempts to KILL Meet and her unborn baby
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's makeover for the big union with Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's makeover for the big union with Anupamaa
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to reveal Panchi’s truth to Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to reveal Panchi’s truth to Prachi
Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani
Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh fails to find Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh fails to find Preeta
Read Latest News