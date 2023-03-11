Kerry Washington is an actress, producer, and director from the United States. She is well-known for her extensive acting abilities, having starred in various films, television series, and theatrical performances. Kerry Washington has garnered several awards for her work, including Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes.

Kerry Washington was born in The Bronx, New York City, on January 31, 1977. She attended George Washington University and earned a degree in drama. She began her acting career in the late 1990s, and her parts in films such as “Save the Last Dance” and “Ray” earned her acclaim.

Kerry Washington is a producer who has worked on projects such as the film “American Son” and the documentary series “The Struggle” in addition to her acting career. She also supports several issues, such as women’s rights and the arts. Kerry Washington is well-known for her immaculate style and has been on countless best-dressed lists. She has worked with designers such as Prabal Gurung and acted as a creative consultant for the apparel brand The Limited.

Kerry Washington is noted for her outstanding fashion sense and has been named one of Hollywood’s most fashionable women. She has a varied fashion sense and can carry beautiful and edgy styles effortlessly. Kerry Washington’s style is sleek and polished, with a hint of edginess. She always looks gorgeous on the red carpet and understands how to dress for any occasion. She has a good sense of fashion and has worked with several designers.

Kerry Washington’s Outfit Appearance

Kerry Washington wore a white mini dress with a floral printed jacket and white-toe shoe heels. Her hair was styled in a middle part curly hairdo. She used bold black eyelashes, light brown colored blush with sparkly highlighted cheeks, and a light pink colored glossy lipstick to complete her heavy makeup. She had white nail polish on. She wears circular round earrings and a ring as jewelry. She makes a bold entrance and flaunts her clothing in the video. Kerry Washington captioned her Instagram post, “SLAYed TODAY. Such a phenomenal day talking about all things #UnPrisonedHulu! It drops TOMORROW!”

