Mark Wahlberg keep it real and hardcore as he hits the gym at 3 am with his gym buddies. The star dropped glimpses from his heavy pulls and push ups with weights in the recent video that he shared, with some must-follow tips for all the fitness enthusiasts. He flaunted heavy thunder ripped thighs as he caters his workout inside gym.

In the video, we can see Mark Wahlberg getting himself trained while earning his ripped abstatic thighs pulling up the heavy weights. The star went onto train with his friends who are from his usual 3 am club from the row, and all look absolutely rejuvenated as they drill out their workout routines. Soon after he shared the video, fans came in ringing with compliments and gush for the star and his grand workout sessions at the gym.

Sharing the video, Mark Wahlberg wrote, “3am club! 🔥🔥🔥 shout out to @shahinsafai1 @royalpersonaltraining”

Here take a look-

A fan wrote, “I can understand 5am or 6am.. but your gym is in your house no? 3am… you walk downstairs grab a water on the way.. workout for 90 min max.. it’s 4:30 now. What do you do? Shower and go back to bed until 7:30? I’m not hating.. I’m literally interested. P.S. you are my ONLY EVER CRUSH.”

Another wrote, “Honest question and I am successful in my own right but wahlberg , what else are you proving ?! 60 days of lent, 3 am workouts, legit never stop working to extent that there’s no way you spent or spend real quality time with the family …. Like I just do not understand, not money, another investment, whatever …. The best times for me right now are with my son and watching him grow up being there for him … and I am half your age”