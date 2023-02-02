Parineeti Chopra is regarded as one of the industry’s most beautiful and sexiest actresses. In 2011, Parineeti made her acting debut in the romantic comedy Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, for which she received critical acclaim. She is a superb actress who has astounded audiences with her extraordinary acting abilities. Furthermore, they like the actress’s numerous roles and enticing features.

Habib Faisal’s action romantic drama Ishaqzaade, in which she co-starred with Arjun Kapoor, was Parineeti Chopra’s second film. The story revolves around two political families that have been warring for years. Zoya, a loud and feisty tomboy who marries a Hindu guy and gives birth to fresh competitors in both houses, was played by Parineeti Chopra.

On social media, recently, she came up with a new trend song video in a black-white suit and pant outfit, scroll down to her appearance.

Parineeti Chopra’s Outfit Appearance

In the first video, she wore a white shirt with a black and grey striped coat, flattering black trousers, and black shoe heels. Parineeti had her hair in a middle-parted straight hairdo. She applied skin-colored lipstick on her naked face. In her initial appearance, she stands with her legs crossed, holding her coat. In her second appearance, she wore a white shirt with a black tie and a long trench coat with black slacks.

In the shot, she stands and poses with lovely starry eyes, and her hand is close to her coat in the ideal shooting position. Parineeti has offered one of the greatest poses of the video photoshoot. She took her strolling candid image with an authoritative face in her last appearance. Parineeti Chopra captioned her post, “Suited, booted… for the Houses of Parliament and Downing Street! Thank you @nisau_uk and @inbritish.”

Parineeti Chopra’s Upcoming Movies

Parineeti Chopra’s next film will be the thriller Capsule Gill, where she will star alongside Akshay Kumar. She has also agreed to feature alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila.

Parineeti Chopra looks amazing in a bossy black-white suit and pants outfit, doesn’t she? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.