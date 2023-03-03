Shahid Kapoor is a blessing to have among the most recognizable and beloved performers in Hindi entertainment. Ever since his cinematic debut, the man has gained the love of the entire community and is respected by all.

It’s not surprising that the internet enjoys the lovely photographs and videos he posts to his social media platforms to draw followers because his charisma and swagger are unsurpassed. Each of his social media posts gained popularity as a result of people being impressed by his confidence.

Shahid Kapoor is a talented dancer and actor who has performed in several dance scenes in his movies. One of India’s most fashionable celebrities, he is also highly renowned for his style. He constantly tries out different looks and styles and has helped start countless fashion trends.

Shahid Kapoor has a sizable following thanks to his acting range, dancing prowess, and attractive physical features. He has gone through several ups and downs throughout his career. But, during award shows, his performance is most looked forward to. Please scroll down to watch Shahid Kapoor’s most recent appearance, a video of him practicing a dance move.

Shahid Kapoor’s Video Appearance –

Shahid Kapoor appears in the introductory video wearing a beige t-shirt, light blue pants, and black leather boots. He donned a cap with a design in black and white. He dresses up with a long silver neck chain and blue sunglasses. In his first video appearance, Shahid says, “Why you’re doing this to me, I need to rehearse.” In his second video appearance, he enters the stage and begins dancing with the group while facing them. In the third video, he dances among little toddlers as well. Shahid makes a bold entrance and performs amazing dancing moves in the next appearance.

He can be seen drinking water and interacting in the next video appearance, all while recording it with his phone camera. Moreover, his aerial shot was partially visible in the footage. In his next appearance in the video, Shahid is shown mingling with young children, giving them high fives, and taking a group photo with them. Shahid stands still after being shot in the final scene and walks home. Shahid Kapoor captioned his Instagram post, “I can do this all day .”

Did you like seeing Shahid Kapoor's dancing video appearance?