After portraying Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, Emma Stone became well-known among fans of superheroes. She has a vast fan base regardless of the brief duration of her relationship with Peter Parker. She established a name for herself in the entertainment industry kudos to her acting abilities. Still, few know she was in utmost jealousy towards Jennifer Lawrence, given the latter’s flourishing career in Hollywood.

The two appeared in two different Marvel movies. While Jennifer became popular with her role as Mystique in X-Men, Emma Stone became popular with her work in The Amazing Spider-Man. However, the two have been spotted sharing a beautiful cosy bond. The two have also been spotted praising each other’s work.

Earlier, Emma Stone talking to Vanity Fair spoke about Jennifer Lawrence calling her ‘so great, vibrant and talented’, She added, “She may not even know this, but there was definitely a time early on when I was like, ‘Oh hey my ego is going nuts, she’s so great and vibrant and talented, I’m screwed, I’ll never work again, goodbye yellow brick road.’ She also said, how she was almost convinced that she will never be able to mark a niche in Hollywood and therefore decided to quit her career. She said, “there is room for everyone, even if it’s an industry that doesn’t really seem to support that idea up front.”

However, they are good friends, asserting which, Emma Stone said, “We both really do love each other and care about each other as people beyond being actors.” As quoted by Koi Moi.

The two as of now share a strong bond with each other and have also been spotted in different interviews together, where they participated together too.