Zendaya is one the feistiest Hollywood celebrities we have ever come across over the years. With her fierce, unapologetic fashion decks, the actress has not only been the muse to cherish, but also what we love about her is how the actress has carved her own niche in the industry with her impeccable acting chops over the years.

Coming to her fashion decks, today we are here with Zendaya’s grandest fashion preps of all time, while she asserted her best and unique jewellery collection to complete each of the look. Scroll beneath to check-

Zendaya took to her Instagram handle to share a picture on her social media handle, where we can see her wearing a beautiful white bordered blue polo shirt dress. She completed the look with a shell beaded neckpiece. Her hair looked perfect with a sleek mid-parted hairbun, dewy soft eyes and nude lips.

Here’s when Zendaya can be seen in a stunning sweetheart collared black bodycon dress. She completed the look with emerald beaded diamond neckpiece. She completed the look with mid parted brown sleek hair, filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude lips. Her glow upright legit in the picture.

When Zendaya astounded the entire world with her dewy look at the SAGA Awards. She looked uprightly stunning in her off-shoulder lilac pastel gown that she teamed with beautiful lilac beaded diamond necklace, that she completed with short wavy hair, beautiful eyes with lilac tint of eyeshadow and pink plump lips.

Here’s when Zendaya looked absolutely stunner at the red carpet, wearing a sheer bodycon high-thigh slit deep neck beige gown. She completed the look with mid-parted wavy hair, smokey eyes and nude lips. She rounded it off with an oxidised neck piece with an emerald stone beaded on it.

When Zendaya sparked class and sass in her gorgeous beige shirt dress. She teamed it with puffed pulled back hairbun, dewy soft eyes and nude lips. She looked perfect as she decked up in her diamond neckpiece and dewy matte makeup look.