Listening to Shreya Ghoshal’s wonderful voice couldn’t be more relaxing. Time and again, the country’s top singer has contributed her gorgeous voice to famous films, and let’s be honest: each one of them is our favorite. But, while Bengali has been her primary language, Shreya Ghoshal has demonstrated her ability to sing in various other languages. So, while we honor her music and voice daily, we want to talk about something different today.

Shreya Ghoshal is the focus of attention when she isn’t singing, whether she is dressed in plain cotton sarees or her undying passion for intricate floor-length anarkalis. Shreya Ghoshal is known for her traditional dress; while she likes wearing it, a fusion costume is unquestionably her favorite.

Sarees are an important element of Indian culture, and Shreya often wears them wonderfully. Shreya has been photographed wearing various sarees, from classic silk to modern designer ones. She frequently dresses simply but elegantly, with minimal jewelry and cosmetics. She has also experimented with various draping methods and has been spotted wearing sarees in various hues and motifs. Shreya Ghoshal appeared in a different saree appearance; take a look

Shreya Ghoshal’s Saree Outfits –

Shreya Ghoshal looked like a queen in beautiful black with a white striped saree outfit and white shoe heels. The actress accessorized with a side-parted long wavy hairstyle. She completed her outfit with little makeup, using intense smoky eyes, Kamal eyeliner, and dark brown lipstick to give it a futuristic feel. Long earrings, a silver bracelet, and a silver ring completed her look.

The ‘Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai’ singer wore a purple sheer netted saree with an all-over kundan, silver color border, and a sleeveless designer blouse. The diva’s hair was styled in a side-parted wavy hairdo. She exclusively wears long silver earrings as jewelry. We love her saree and her minimal makeup of kajal kohl, tinted blush, and glossy pink lipstick.

Manwa Lage’s vocalist wore a mushed-colored saree with long sleeves, a shirt, and an embroidered work belt. Her hair was styled in a side-parted curly hairdo. She applied heavy makeup, including excellent dramatic smokey eyes, kajal Kohl, light pink tinted blush, and soft peach lipstick. She accessorizes her ensemble with a silver necklace and a silver diamond ring.

Which saree outfit do you like the most? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.