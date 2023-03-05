In the Indian music industry, one of the most well-known and versatile playback singers is Alka Yagnik. She has contributed her voice to many songs in various languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Music lovers worldwide have fallen in love with her lovely voice. Many of Alka Yagnik’s favorite songs will be discussed in this article.

Taal Se Taal Mila

Alka Yagnik’s favorite song and a classic from the film “Taal se “Taal Mila.” Alka’s melodic voice and Udit Narayan are featured in the A.R. Rahman composition. The song was an immediate success and continues to be well-liked by music fans.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This movie’s title track, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” may be heard here. Alka Yagnik enjoys singing it. Alka’s beautiful voice and Udit Narayan are featured in the Jatin-Lalit composition. The song became a huge smash and is today regarded as one of the 90s’ most recognizable songs.

Agar Tum Sath Ho

Alka Yagnik also likes “Agar Tum Saath Ho,” a lovely song from the film “Tamasha.” Alka and Arijit Singh are featured along with A.R. Rahman’s soulful composition. The melody and lyrics of the song have won over music enthusiasts all around the world.

Pardesi Pardesi

Alka Yagnik loves the heartfelt song “Pardesi Pardesi” from the film “Raja Hindustani.” It was written by Nadeem-Shravan and contained Udit Narayan and Alka’s baritone vocals. Both the song’s melodies are still widely favoured by music fans.

Mere Khwabon Mein

Alka Yagnik enjoys singing “Mere Khwabon Mein,” a romantic song from the film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.” Jatin-Lalit wrote the music, which highlights Alka’s lovely voice. Music enthusiasts adore the theme for its mellow melody and loving lyrics.

Choli Ke Peeche

Alka Yagnik enjoys the daring and contentious song “Choli Ke Peeche” from the film “Khalnayak.” It was written by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and boasted Ila Arun and Alka’s strong vocals. The song became very popular due to its catchy melody and contentious lyrics.

