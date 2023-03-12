Thirteen members make up Seventeen, one of the biggest K-pop ensembles in the business. Three groups Hip-hop, Vocal, and Performance are made up of the members.

Under Pledis Entertainment, the group was founded in 2015, and that same year, “17 Carat,” their debut album, was released.

1.The SEVENTEEN band has always aimed to ensure that anyone may appreciate their music. Korean sign language is included in their choreographies for the songs “Beautiful U,” “Thanks,” and “Clap” all.

2.The name “Seventeen” refers to the group’s average age at the time of its debut, which was 17 years old.

3.The name of the group’s fanbase, “Carat,” is a play on the word “carat,” which refers to the unit of weight for diamonds. It stands for the idea that the fans are as valuable to the group as diamonds.

4. It’s well known that Seventeen drinks a lot. Several of the band members participate in the composition and production stages, and they are actively involved in the creation of their music.

5.S.Coups, the group’s frontman, initially applied to Pledis Entertainment as a rapper but later underwent vocal and dancing training.

6.Woozi is the group’s shortest member, standing at 164 cm (5’4″), while Mingyu is the tallest at 187 cm (6’2″).

7.Beyond Asia, Seventeen also has a sizable fan base in nations such as the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

8.Hoshi choreographed the group’s “Don’t Wanna Cry” music video, which took home the “Best Choreography” prize at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

9.Many honors and awards have been bestowed to Seventeen, including “Best New Male Talent” at both “Album of the Year” at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards and “Mellon Music Award of the Year” in 2015.

The success of Seventeen in the K-pop scene is a result of their talent and dedication, and these are just a few of the many fascinating facts about them.

Source: koreaboo