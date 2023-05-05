Arijit Singh initiates to build hospital in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee offers help

Celebrated singer Arijit Singh, a native of Jiaganj in Murshidabad, West Bengal, has announced plans to construct a hospital in Jangipur, Murshidabad at his own expense. The philanthropic venture has received support from the state’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, who has instructed the relevant authorities to extend all possible assistance to Arijit for the successful completion of the hospital project. This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on the healthcare sector in the region, and highlights Arijit’s dedication to his hometown and its people.

During an administrative meeting of the Malda and Murshidabad districts held on Thursday, the West Bengal Chief Minister raised the matter of Arijit Singh’s hospital construction project as part of the discussion on district health. The singer’s philanthropic endeavor has gained significant attention, and the Chief Minister’s mention of it at the meeting underscores the project’s importance and potential impact on the region’s healthcare sector.

In the meeting Mamata Banerjee has said, “Arijit, the son of our soil, wants to do something for the village. He wants to build a hospital. I have given the documents to the district administration. He wants to build a hospital in Jangipur, Murshidabad. I will tell the administration to provide all the possible support to him.”

She has further asked the MP of Jangipur to assist Arijit Singh in the matter. She directed him saying, “If Arijit builds a hospital in Jangipur, MP Khalilur will be most happy. So, I would ask you to help Arijit.” She added, “The state government has built a super speciality hospital in Jangipur. If Arijit builds the hospital, then it will benefit people.” As quoted by India Today.