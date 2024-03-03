Birthday Month Special: Dhvani Bhanushali Looks Like A Desi Babe In Blue Chikankari Kurta Set

Dhvani Bhanushali is one of the industry’s most adored and adorable vocalists. We like everything about the actress, but the last few years, in particular, have been amazing personally and professionally. Netizens feel the heat and melt in amazement at the world’s most authentic meaning whenever she posts charming and cute photos and video material on her Instagram handle to melt hearts. We are quite proud of Dhvani since she has contributed to several intriguing tunes that have received millions of views.

She took to Instagram today to declare that it is her birthday month and to share an image of herself wearing a stunning blue chikankari kurta set. Look at it.

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Blue Chikankari Kurta Set

The singer Naina Milayke actress looked beautiful in a blue chikankari kurta set and posted a picture on Instagram. The actress wore a round blue neckline, ¾ length sleeves, matching floral threadwork, embellished straight-side cuts, a long-length kurta, and matching plain pants. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva did her simple base makeup with pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with long silver jhumkas and gold mojadi.

