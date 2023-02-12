The K-Pop business is home to some talented female rappers, and the majority of the popular girl groups in the nation have at least one rapper. The members of every K-pop group are assigned roles in which they will be in charge of things like singing, rapping, dancing, and the leader’s role. Most, if not all, groups have a dedicated rapper among their members, however, others just have vocalists. And those individuals are these idols! For instance, one of the most well-known female rappers in K-Pop is Lisa from BLACKPINK.

Dream Catcher Dami

Dami, a member of Dreamcatcher, has been named the finest female K-pop idol rapper, coming in at number one!

Dami debuted in January 2017 as Dreamcatcher’s primary rapper. Dami is responsible for being the lead dancer and sub-vocalist in addition to being the group’s primary rapper.

Dami, who is the main rapper for Dreamcatcher, has a commanding presence on stage while performing the rap verses. Fans of the group who listen to their tracks will notice them more because of the flow of her rap.

Blackpink Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Thai member Lisa came in second place for the greatest female K-pop idol rapper voting!

In August 2016, Lisa made her debut as the youngest and lead rapper of the popular girl group BLACKPINK under the management of YG Entertainment. Lisa not only performs as the group’s lead rapper but also as its primary dancer and backup vocalist.

Since her debut, Lisa has gained notoriety for her amazing rap abilities and capabilities. Her voice and method of rapping give her approach a distinctively personal touch. Fans like Lisa because she is unlike any other idol out there.

Itzy Ryujin

ITZY Ryujin is the third-best female K-pop idol rapper, according to fan voting. In November 2019, Ryujin made his debut as ITZY’s lead rapper. She also manages to serve as the group’s center, lead dancer, and backup vocalist. In her pre-debut days on “MIXNINE,” Ryujin demonstrated her ability to rap in both a low and high voice. Many of her followers actually want to hear Ryujin rapping in a lower voice more often because of her talent and captivating stage presence!

Mamamoo Moonbyul

The well-known girl group MAMAMOO includes rapper Moonbyul. The K-Pop diva known as Moonbyul was given the name Moon Byul-yi when she was born.

Before changing her profile to a rapper, the South Korean K-Pop artist, who was born in Bucheon, reportedly performed vocal auditions first. Sometimes she writes her raps as well. Rap was written by the celebrity for Piano Man, while Phantom’s Ambiguous included Hanhae.

Source : koreaboo, kpopstarz