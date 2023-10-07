Music | Celebrities

Chikankari Kurtis: Shreya Ghoshal, Dhvani Bhanushali & Monali Thakur’s festive favourites

Join us as we take a melodious journey through the chikankari ensembles of Shreya Ghoshal, Monali Thakur, and Dhvani Bhanushali. Check out below to see their beautiful pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Oct,2023 05:05:36
Chikankari Kurtis: Shreya Ghoshal, Dhvani Bhanushali & Monal Thakur’s festive favourites 859009
  • Highlights:
  • Shreya Ghoshal shines in white chikankari with terracotta jewelry and captivating makeup.
  • Monali Thakur blends tradition and modernity in a blue chikankari ensemble, flaunting wavy locks and subtle makeup.
  • Dhvani Bhanushali beams in yellow chikankari, with flawless makeup accentuating dewy eyes and pink lips.

In the world of fashion, where trends change like musical notes, some classics stand the test of time. Chikankari kurtis, with their timeless elegance, have found their way into the hearts and wardrobes of many, including some of India’s most talented and stylish singers. Join us as we take a melodious journey through the chikankari ensembles of Shreya Ghoshal, Monali Thakur, and Dhvani Bhanushali. These singing sensations have not only captured our ears but have also left us captivated with their chikankari elegance. So, let’s dive into the harmonious world of fashion where chikankari kurtis take center stage, and each diva adds her unique tune to the ensemble!

Shreya Ghoshal’s Chikankari Elegance

When it comes to blending grace and style, the melodious queen Shreya Ghoshal knows the perfect note to hit. She recently stole the spotlight in a stunning white chikankari kurti suit. With her long, luscious hair cascading down, kohled eyes that could mesmerize the moon, and lips that were the perfect shade of pink, she left everyone swooning. But that’s not all; she elevated her chikankari look with a burst of colorful terracotta jewelry, adding an extra dash of festivity to her ensemble. Shreya Ghoshal’s choice of chikankari was music to our fashion-loving hearts!

Chikankari Kurtis: Shreya Ghoshal, Dhvani Bhanushali & Monal Thakur’s festive favourites 859004

Monali Thakur’s Chic Chikankari Delight

Monali Thakur is no stranger to making heads turn, and her recent appearance in a beautiful blue chikankari kurti was no exception. She paired it effortlessly with a patiala pant and a matching blue dupatta, striking the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary. The minimalistic approach to accessories allowed her ensemble to shine. Monali’s long wavy locks and subtle nude makeup were like the finishing notes of a beautiful melody, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe. She proved that a chikankari kurti can be the ultimate fashion anthem!

Chikankari Kurtis: Shreya Ghoshal, Dhvani Bhanushali & Monal Thakur’s festive favourites 859006

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Sunshine Yellow Chikankari

The vivacious Dhvani Bhanushali lit up the fashion scene in a radiant yellow chikankari kurti that exuded warmth and vibrancy. Her makeup was like a breath of fresh air, with a nude look that accentuated her natural beauty. Her wavy hair added a touch of playfulness to the ensemble. But what truly stole the show were her sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and those oh-so-perfect pink lips. Dhvani’s choice of chikankari was like a burst of sunshine on a cloudy day, proving that this timeless fabric can brighten any occasion.

Chikankari Kurtis: Shreya Ghoshal, Dhvani Bhanushali & Monal Thakur’s festive favourites 859007

Chikankari Kurtis: Shreya Ghoshal, Dhvani Bhanushali & Monal Thakur’s festive favourites 859008

In a world filled with fashion choices, these talented singers have harmonized their style with the timeless elegance of chikankari kurtis. Whether it’s Shreya’s terracotta-infused charm, Monali’s chic fusion, or Dhvani’s sunny disposition, these divas have proven that chikankari kurtis are more than just clothing; they’re a statement of grace and glamour!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bridal Hairstyles Goals From Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, And Neha Kakkar 858250
Bridal Hairstyles Goals From Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, And Neha Kakkar
Crop Top Lehengas: Put on your style swag like Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar & Sunidhi Chauhan 857946
Crop Top Lehengas: Put on your style swag like Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar & Sunidhi Chauhan
Trendy kurti neck designs: Sunidhi Chauhan, Monali Thakur and Shreya Ghosal’s picks 857591
Trendy kurti neck designs: Sunidhi Chauhan, Monali Thakur and Shreya Ghosal’s picks
Coming Soon! Dhvani Bhanushali hints at her ‘big project’ in cryptic post 850471
Coming Soon! Dhvani Bhanushali hints at her ‘big project’ in cryptic post
Inside Bollywood singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik's rehearsal sessions, watch 849616
Inside Bollywood singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik’s rehearsal sessions, watch
Dhvani Bhanushali swears by Pilates, know the benefits 836405
Dhvani Bhanushali swears by Pilates, know the benefits

Latest Stories

Gown Envy: Steal Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair & Reem Sameer Shaikh’s party wear looks 859094
Gown Envy: Steal Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Reem Sameer Shaikh’s party wear looks
Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859084
Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s lehenga designs
Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859064
Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks
Skirts For Women: Jacqueliene Fernandez, Tara Sutaria & Sonakshi Sinha’s go-to glam picks 859045
Skirts For Women: Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria & Jacqueliene Fernandez’s go-to glam picks
Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858992
Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos]
Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Female? Payal 'Payal Gaming' Dhare, Aaradhya 'VibeWithAaradhya' Sawant, Harshita 'Harshi' Shukla, Mahek 'Mizo' Syed, Shakshi 'Sharkshe' Shetty, Deepanshi 'Dobby' Rawat, Krutika 'Krutika Plays' Ojha, Kaashvi 'Kaash Plays' Hiranandani, Kanika 'Kani Gaming' Bisht, Bright Fox, Saloni 'Mili Kya Mili' Kandalgaonkar, Sonali 'Play Like Incognito' Singh 859043
Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Female? Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare, Aaradhya ‘VibeWithAaradhya’ Sawant, Harshita ‘Harshi’ Shukla, Mahek ‘Mizo’ Syed, Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty, Deepanshi ‘Dobby’ Rawat, Krutika ‘Krutika Plays’ Ojha, Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani, Kanika ‘Kani Gaming’ Bisht, Bright Fox, Saloni ‘Mili Kya Mili’ Kandalgaonkar, Sonali ‘Play Like Incognito’ Singh
Read Latest News