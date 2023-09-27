Coming Soon! Dhvani Bhanushali hints at her ‘big project’ in cryptic post

Dhvani Bhanushali, a rising star in the Indian music industry, has captivated audiences with her melodious voice and vibrant music videos. Some of her best music videos and songs have earned immense love from the country. “Vaaste,” featuring Siddharth Gupta, was a chart-topping sensation, showcasing Dhvani’s soulful vocals and emotional depth. “Leja Re” transported viewers to a picturesque world of love and longing, while “Nayan” showcased her versatility in regional music. Her collaboration with Guru Randhawa in “Baby Girl” added a peppy twist to her repertoire. Dhvani Bhanushali continues to enchant audiences with her talent, making her a prominent figure in the contemporary music scene.

Dhvani Bhanushali completes latest music video shoot

Dhvani Bhanushali, the enchanting voice behind some of our favourite tunes, is up to something exciting once again! The anticipation is growing as she recently dropped a tantalizing hint on her Instagram handle. In the world of social media, where suspense is the name of the game, Dhvani shared a snapshot from her car amidst the hustle and bustle of city traffic. While we’re stuck in the daily grind, she’s been busy creating magic!

The cryptic caption, “shot the music video last night,” leaves us all eagerly speculating about what’s in store. Could it be a heartwarming ballad, a groovy dance number, or perhaps an unexpected musical surprise? Dhvani’s keeping us on our toes, and we can’t wait to see what enchanting melodies and captivating visuals she has in store for us next!

So, let the guessing games begin as we eagerly await her musical revelation. Buckle up; it’s going to be a melodious ride!