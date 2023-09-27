Music | Celebrities

Coming Soon! Dhvani Bhanushali hints at her ‘big project’ in cryptic post

Dhvani Bhanushali, the enchanting voice behind some of our favourite tunes, is up to something exciting once again! The anticipation is growing as she recently dropped a tantalizing hint on her Instagram handle

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Sep,2023 10:15:42
Coming Soon! Dhvani Bhanushali hints at her ‘big project’ in cryptic post 850471

Dhvani Bhanushali, a rising star in the Indian music industry, has captivated audiences with her melodious voice and vibrant music videos. Some of her best music videos and songs have earned immense love from the country. “Vaaste,” featuring Siddharth Gupta, was a chart-topping sensation, showcasing Dhvani’s soulful vocals and emotional depth. “Leja Re” transported viewers to a picturesque world of love and longing, while “Nayan” showcased her versatility in regional music. Her collaboration with Guru Randhawa in “Baby Girl” added a peppy twist to her repertoire. Dhvani Bhanushali continues to enchant audiences with her talent, making her a prominent figure in the contemporary music scene.

Dhvani Bhanushali completes latest music video shoot

Dhvani Bhanushali, the enchanting voice behind some of our favourite tunes, is up to something exciting once again! The anticipation is growing as she recently dropped a tantalizing hint on her Instagram handle. In the world of social media, where suspense is the name of the game, Dhvani shared a snapshot from her car amidst the hustle and bustle of city traffic. While we’re stuck in the daily grind, she’s been busy creating magic!

The cryptic caption, “shot the music video last night,” leaves us all eagerly speculating about what’s in store. Could it be a heartwarming ballad, a groovy dance number, or perhaps an unexpected musical surprise? Dhvani’s keeping us on our toes, and we can’t wait to see what enchanting melodies and captivating visuals she has in store for us next!

Check out-

Coming Soon! Dhvani Bhanushali hints at her ‘big project’ in cryptic post 850469

So, let the guessing games begin as we eagerly await her musical revelation. Buckle up; it’s going to be a melodious ride!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Inside Bollywood singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik's rehearsal sessions, watch 849616
Inside Bollywood singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik’s rehearsal sessions, watch
Dhvani Bhanushali swears by Pilates, know the benefits 836405
Dhvani Bhanushali swears by Pilates, know the benefits
Dhvani Bhanushali adds in some funk with her shades collection, watch 822921
Dhvani Bhanushali adds in some funk with her shades collection, watch
Stunner! Dhvani Bhanushali’s lavender couture spells monsoon 819193
Stunner! Dhvani Bhanushali’s lavender couture spells monsoon
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s morning routine, see pics 816492
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s morning routine, see pics
Take the abstract couture code from Dhvani Bhanushali 813220
Take the abstract couture code from Dhvani Bhanushali

Latest Stories

Mukesh Chhabra shares heartfelt Instagram post featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and his late mother 855757
Mukesh Chhabra shares heartfelt Instagram post featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and his late mother
My favourite exercise is Cardio: Vikrant Singh Rajpoot 855761
My favourite exercise is Deadlift: Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
The Power of Bollywood Biopics 855759
The Power of Bollywood Biopics
A sneak peek into Mostly Sane aka Prajakta Koli’s skincare rituals 850467
A sneak peek into Mostly Sane aka Prajakta Koli’s skincare rituals
Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside 855685
Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside
Korea Vacation Dump: Anushka Sen Explores The Beauty Of Place In Street Style 855742
Korea Vacation Dump: Anushka Sen Explores The Beauty Of Place In Street Style
Read Latest News