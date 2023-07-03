ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Dhvani Bhanushali adds in some funk with her shades collection, watch

Dhvani Bhanushali stunned her fans on Instagram by sharing a captivating video showcasing her stylish transformation while donning classy shades. Scroll below to check on the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 07:30:55
Dhvani Bhanushali adds in some funk with her shades collection, watch

Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali stunned her fans on Instagram as she shared a captivating video showcasing her stylish transformation while donning classy shades. The talented singer expressed her excitement in the caption, stating how she was immersed in experiencing the world from a fresh perspective with the help of JJ Rhapsody by John Jacobs. Dhvani encouraged her followers to add a touch of groove to their own looks. By donning these shades, she felt like a dynamite, exuding confidence and style.

Dhvani knows how to rock stunning ensembles with confidence and grace. From glamorous gowns to chic streetwear, she effortlessly pulls off a variety of styles, always leaving a lasting impression. With her impeccable fashion sense and attention to detail, Dhvani showcases her versatility and trend-setting attitude in every outfit she wears. Her bold fashion choices and fearless attitude make her a true fashion inspiration for her fans and admirers.

Have a look at the video-

About John Jacobs

The brand offers a wide range of stylish eyeglasses and sunglasses that cater to different tastes and preferences. From classic designs to contemporary styles, John Jacobs offers a variety of options for both men and women.

Their eyewear collections are inspired by the latest fashion trends, ensuring wearers can express their individuality and make a fashion statement. With its commitment to providing fashionable eyewear, John Jacobs has gained a loyal following and is a popular choice among fashion-conscious individuals.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Stunner! Dhvani Bhanushali’s lavender couture spells monsoon
Stunner! Dhvani Bhanushali’s lavender couture spells monsoon
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s morning routine, see pics
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s morning routine, see pics
Take the abstract couture code from Dhvani Bhanushali
Take the abstract couture code from Dhvani Bhanushali
In Pics: Dhvani Bhanushali shines in sparkly crop top and cargo
In Pics: Dhvani Bhanushali shines in sparkly crop top and cargo
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s fam-jam day out
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s fam-jam day out
Congratulations: Dhvani Bhanushali is breaking all records with her mellifluous voice, earns million views
Congratulations: Dhvani Bhanushali is breaking all records with her mellifluous voice, earns million views
Latest Stories
Post-partum depression is for real! Here’s what Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has to say
Post-partum depression is for real! Here’s what Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has to say
Hansika Motwani shines like never in Anamika Khanna couture, see pics
Hansika Motwani shines like never in Anamika Khanna couture, see pics
Here’s how you can achieve the no-make glow like Rashmika Mandanna
Here’s how you can achieve the no-make glow like Rashmika Mandanna
A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari’s Goa diaries, watch video
A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari’s Goa diaries, watch video
Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal
Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries
Read Latest News