Dhvani Bhanushali Enjoys A Ferrari Ride On Her Abu Dhabi Vacation

The sensational singer Dhvani Bhanushali has entertained people with her beautiful voice and relatable songs. Her charisma always wins hearts, making her one of the top singers in the town. The wanderlust singer is currently treating herself with the well-deserved ‘me time’ on her vacation in Abu Dhabi.

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Ferrari Ride

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dhvani shares a series of photos enjoying her time on her vacation. The singer had a great moment as she can be seen posing in the charming and luxurious Ferrari car. For her special moments, she wore a beautiful orange dress with halter neck detail, accentuating her beautiful shoulders. With the statement golden earrings and chunky shoes, she completes her look.

With the visuals, it’s clear that Dhvani Bhanushali had a great time on her vacation. The happiness and excitement on her face show how much she is enjoying her time. Sharing these photos with her beloved followers, Dhvani, in her caption, wrote, “Felt the adrenaline rush @ferrariworldyasisland and had the best experience ever! Stay tuned to see my other experiences at @yasisland @visitabudhabi #ferrariworld #visitabudhabi #yasisland.”

