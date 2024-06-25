Dhvani Bhanushali Flaunts Simple Bridal Mehendi, Receives ‘Extra Love’ From Sister

Dhvani Bhanushali is a popular Indian pop singer. With her melodious voice and striking lyrics in the song Vaaste in 2019, she became an overnight sensation. She also made history, becoming the youngest and fastest pop star to hit 1 billion views on YouTube. Her recent song ‘Thank You God’ went viral in no time. Besides treating her fans with her singing talent, the actress also engages with her fans through her social media dump. Today, she flaunts her simple bridal mehendi. Let’s find out what prompted her sister to shower extra love on Dhvani.

Dhvani Bhanushali Flaunts Simple Bridal Mehendi

On Tuesday, June 25, Dhvani took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of herself hiding her face as she flaunts her simple bridal mehendi. In the image, the singer looks beautiful in a green crop top paired with funky blue denim secured with a black belt. The Thank You God singer made a heart with her hand but in the opposite direction. So, to see the heart, you need to turn your phone upside down. The singer hides her face by showing her simple bridal mehendi to her fans. You may wonder, if she is not getting married, then why do we call her mehendi, bridal mehendi? The reason is that the mehendi designs on her hand are inspired by simple bridal mehendi designs.

In Dhvani’s previous story, when the singer applies mehendi to her hand, her sister Diya Bhanushali applies vicks after Dhvani’s mehendi has dried so that the proper color will come. Sharing the glimpse, the singer wrote, “Extra Love”. Undeniably, Dhavni is getting extra love from her sister.