Dhvani Bhanushali is floral muse in cutout one-shoulder dress, check out

Get ready to be swept away into a floral fantasy as Dhvani Bhanushali, the sensational singer, takes center stage as the ultimate floral muse in her recent social media escapade. Known for her vocal prowess, Dhvani proves she’s a style maven as well, gracing our screens in a stunning floral cutout one-shoulder dress. The high-thigh slit adds just the right amount of sass, turning heads and setting fashion enthusiasts abuzz.

In this blooming extravaganza, Dhvani effortlessly channels her inner fashionista with a mid-parted hairbun, giving us major hair goals. But that’s not all – sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and nude pink lips elevate her look to a whole new level of chic. The stunning singer is definitely winning the fashion slayage in the outfit.

To add a sprinkle of casual charm to the floral elegance, Dhvani pairs the ensemble with gorgeous white sneakers, proving that comfort and style can go hand in hand. And let’s not forget the stylish handbag that she carried to wrap up the stylish yet casual look. Check out photos below:

If you are wishing to own the similar outfit, you can get it online. The outfit comes at a minimal price of Rs 6,990.

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “If you could create a playlist that perfectly captures the essence of your Abu Dhabi trip, what songs would you include?”

Another wrote, “@dhvanibhanushali22 Sooo beautiful”

A third user wrote, “Akele ghumne mein zyada maza nhi aayega apne pankhon v sath le chalu” (Pankhon as in ‘fans’)