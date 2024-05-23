Dhvani Bhanushali Looks Ravishing In Classy Crop Top And Pants, See Pics!

The well-known Indian singer Dhvani Bhanushali has a beautiful voice and a gorgeous sense of fashion. The internet is infuriated when Dhvani Bhanushali uploads intriguing and endearing images and videos to her Instagram, melting the hearts of her fans. Additionally, the diva never ceases to amaze us with her impeccable sense of style, which she flaunted on her Instagram. Today, she looked stylish, appearing in a black crop top with matching colored pants. Take a look at the pictures below.

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Crop Top And Pants Appearance-

The actress looked gorgeous in a black crop top and pants in her Instagram post. The outfit features a black round neckline, and the sleeveless design adds a modern, trendy vibe while allowing freedom of movement and comfort. The sequin-embellished sheer cloth attached to the crop top highlights the waist and adds a youthful edge. The High-waisted pants are flattering as they cinch at the waist, creating an hourglass silhouette. The flared bell-bottom style is reminiscent of retro fashion, adding a sense of nostalgia and drama to the outfit.

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Style Appearance-

The diva opted for middle-parted soft waves paired beautifully with this ensemble. For makeup, it features black winged eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and matte lips to complement the glamour of the sequins while keeping the rest of the face neutral and fresh and wearing silver earrings, a delicate bracelet, and a few rings as an accessories. In the photos, the actress flaunts her dazzling beauty and high-end fashion in a crop top and pants with striking poses. In the last video, she is seen grooving with a friend and flaunts her toned waist.

She captioned her post, “Loving the look 👯‍♀️🧨.”

