Dhvani Bhanushali Looks Regal In Anarkali Kurti With Contrast Dupatta, See Photos!

Dhvani Bhanushali, a popular Indian singer, is known for her melodious voice, hit songs, and impeccable fashion sense. Her recent Instagram photoshoot is a testament to this, where she effortlessly flaunts her ethnic beauty in an Anarkali Kurti with a contrast dupatta. Check out her stunning ethnic fashion appearance below!

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Ethnic Outfit Pictures-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress opted for a beautifully crafted Anarkali kurti with a multi-colored background, gold embroidery floral thread work, spaghetti straps, a square neckline, and a bust-fitted pleated, multi-colored floral print. The flowy and flared silhouette with long-length kurti added a touch of regality to her look. To complement her outfit, she paired it with a contrasting plain green dupatta with a silver cut-out design that featured vibrant colors and elaborate designs, enhancing the overall appeal of her traditional ensemble.

Dhvani’s Accessories And Makeup-

Completing her stunning look, Dhvani accessorizes with a statement golden jhumka and a ring, adding a classic touch to her outfit. Her makeup is subtle yet radiant, focusing on natural tones that highlight her facial features. She styles her hair in middle-parted, loose, soft curls that cascade down her shoulders, adding a touch to her overall appearance. In the photos, the singer radiates her stunning beauty with a charismatic smile in a golden hour moment.

