Dhvani Bhanushali, a popular Indian singer, is known for her melodious voice, hit songs, and impeccable fashion sense. Her recent Instagram photoshoot is a testament to this, where she effortlessly flaunts her ethnic beauty in an Anarkali Kurti with a contrast dupatta. Check out her stunning ethnic fashion appearance below!

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Ethnic Outfit Pictures-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress opted for a beautifully crafted Anarkali kurti with a multi-colored background, gold embroidery floral thread work, spaghetti straps, a square neckline, and a bust-fitted pleated, multi-colored floral print. The flowy and flared silhouette with long-length kurti added a touch of regality to her look. To complement her outfit, she paired it with a contrasting plain green dupatta with a silver cut-out design that featured vibrant colors and elaborate designs, enhancing the overall appeal of her traditional ensemble.

Dhvani Bhanushali Looks Regal In Anarkali Kurti With Contrast Dupatta, See Photos! 899520

Dhvani Bhanushali Looks Regal In Anarkali Kurti With Contrast Dupatta, See Photos! 899521

Dhvani’s Accessories And Makeup-

Completing her stunning look, Dhvani accessorizes with a statement golden jhumka and a ring, adding a classic touch to her outfit. Her makeup is subtle yet radiant, focusing on natural tones that highlight her facial features. She styles her hair in middle-parted, loose, soft curls that cascade down her shoulders, adding a touch to her overall appearance. In the photos, the singer radiates her stunning beauty with a charismatic smile in a golden hour moment.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.