Music | Celebrities

Dhvani Bhanushali swears by Pilates, know the benefits

Dhvani Bhanushali, the talented singer, is setting some serious fitness goals with her latest pilates session! The diva took to her social media handle to share a video that left her fans in awe.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jul,2023 08:30:44
Pilates offers a plethora of benefits, including improved core strength, enhanced flexibility, better posture, increased muscle tone, and improved balance and coordination. By targeting the deep stabilizing muscles, Pilates helps to strengthen the body from the inside out, leading to better alignment and reduced risk of injuries. Additionally, Pilates exercises focus on controlled and precise movements, which not only build strength but also promote body awareness and mindfulness.

Dhvani Bhanushali drops video of her pilates session

Dhvani Bhanushali, the talented singer, is setting some serious fitness goals with her latest pilates session! The diva took to her social media handle to share a video that left her fans in awe. Dressed in a minimal gym outfit, she looked absolutely stunning as she effortlessly performed pilates like a wonderwoman. Her dedication and grace in each movement were truly inspiring, and she proved that she’s not just a powerhouse singer but also a fitness enthusiast.

With her video, Dhvani has ignited a fitness frenzy among her followers, motivating them to hit the gym as soon as possible. Her commitment to staying fit and healthy serves as a great example for her fans, encouraging them to prioritize their own well-being. Dhvani Bhanushali’s pilates session is a reminder that fitness is not just about looking good but feeling strong and confident from within.

Check out-

Pilates is best for all ages

Moreover, the low-impact nature of Pilates makes it suitable for people of all fitness levels and ages, while also being gentle on the joints. As a result, regular Pilates practice can lead to increased overall fitness, reduced back pain, improved breathing, and a sense of relaxation and reduced stress, making it a holistic exercise method that benefits both the body and mind.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

