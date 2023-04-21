ADVERTISEMENT
Dhvani Bhanushali working out on trampoline is fitness goals, watch

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Apr,2023 18:30:54
Famous playback singer Dhvani Bhanushali has been making headlines not just for her mesmerizing vocals, but also for her passion for fitness. The singer has been regularly treating her fans with glimpses of her workout routines on social media, showcasing her dedication to high-intensity workouts and pilates.

According to celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, Bhanushali is a fervent follower of the pilates regime, she is also lovingly known as the pilates girl amongst her friends and fans. Bhanushali’s fitness journey has been gaining attention among her fans and followers alike.

Owing to that, her video where we can see her working out on a trampoline is giving us pure fitness goals. Check below-

Dhvani Bhanushali’s workout drill on trampoline

Dhvani Bhanushali took to her Instagram handle to share a video on her social media handle, where we can see her working out on a trampoline. The star playback singer can be seen jumping on the trampoline where we can see her in a stylish black gym co-Ord set. The star can be seen all smiling as she follows her heavy workout drills followed by some fun jumps on the trampoline. Sharing the video, Dhvani wrote, “What a fun class @namratapurohit”

Here take a look-

Dhvani Bhanushali Work Front

She first gained recognition with her debut single “Vaaste” which became a huge hit in India and globally. Since then, she has released several successful singles such as “Leja Re”, “Main Teri Hoon”, “Na Ja Tu”, “Jeetenge Hum”, “Nayan”, and “Radha”.

In addition to her music career, Dhvani Bhanushali has also been a judge on the reality TV show “Colors Ke Khoj” and has made guest appearances on other shows such as “The Kapil Sharma Show” and “Indian Idol”.

