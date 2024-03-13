Dhvani Bhanushali’s Casual Chic Vibe In A Black T-Shirt And Cargo Jeans, Check Now!

Dhvani Bhanushali‘s calming voice has never failed to win hearts. Her music inspires feelings of peace and tenderness. However, she is a wonderful vocalist and a fashionista with a great sense of style wherever she goes. The actress has starred in countless music videos and has wowed audiences with her incredible dance talents. She’s a terrific Pop singer who also happens to look adorable. Today, she wears an all-black T-shirt and jeans to seem casually stylish. Let’s take a closer look.

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Casual Appearance-

The beautiful diva looks dashing in a black T-shirt and jeans and uploaded pictures of herself on Instagram. The vocalist appeared in a black round neckline, full thumbhole sleeves, and finished with hand embroidered striped logo details on the left side T-shirt by Huemn and cost Rs. 4,500. and paired with black and white lined high-waisted, baggy pockets and legs cargo-style jeans by Freakins and costs Rs. 1,999. She fashioned her hair in a tight, high ponytail hairstyle. The diva opted for nude makeup with brown eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and nude matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver choker by Drip Project, ear studs by Ishhaara, a ring by Drip Project, and a diamond bracelet by Beautiart. The diva opted for dashing postures in the pictures and gave killer looks.

What do you think about Dhvani Bhanushali’s casual appearance? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.