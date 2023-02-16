Dhvani Bhanushali is one of the most talented and loved young divas and talented performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Her main recognition in the entertainment space comes as a singer and live show performing artiste. However, slowly and steadily, Dhvani is doing her best to establish her niche and uniqueness in the entertainment space as a actress and dancer as well. Her latest music video of “Kudi Meri’ alongside Abhimanyu Dassani was loved immensely by one and all and well, we loved the way the audience as well as all her loyal fans showered a lot of love and unlimited affection on her. Her social media game is always lit for real and we love it.

Each and every time Dhvani Bhanushali drops a stunner of a photo or video on her social media handle to woo and charm her fans for real, internet truly loves it and well, they genuinely can’t stop admiring her and can’t keep calm for all the good reasons. Well, right now as well, her latest and adorable cute dance video is melting hearts with perfection and well, we are loving the way she’s now stunning in her latest dance video. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

