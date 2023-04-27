ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof

Dhvani Bhanushali’s throwback photoseries from Instagram is no miss, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Apr,2023 19:00:50
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof

Dhvani Bhanushali is only on the rising with her brilliant mellifluous songs and vocals. The star has earned a huge fanbase all across the nation, which evidently reflects on her Instagram profile. However, while her professional front keeps her on the shine, what also makes her an inspiration is her fitness routine.

Whether it’s to wow us with her Zumba fitness or pilates sessions, Dhvani has always been a true motivation. Here check below her throwback video from Zumba routine, followed by scrumptious burger-

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Throwback photoseries

In the first slide, we can see the very talented singer in the video performing Zumba. Showcasing some stunning moves in the video. We can see her decked up in a stylish black co-Ord set. She completed the look with her open sleek hair and no makeup.

In the second slide we can see Dhvani Bhanushali enjoying a scrumptious burger. The star can be seen in a stylish dapper denim jacket. She teamed it with mid-parted messy hairbun and no makeup. She posed with a pout as she shared the selfie.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Jadoo out on Valentine’s Day 🧸♥️

Work Front

Dhvani started her career in music in 2017 with the release of her debut single “Ishqbaazi”. However, it was her 2018 song “Dilbar” from the Bollywood film “Satyameva Jayate” that brought her to the forefront of the Indian music industry.

Since then, Dhvani has released several popular songs, including “Leja Re”, “Vaaste”, “Na Ja Tu”, “Jeetenge Hum”, and “Radha”. Her songs have garnered millions of views on YouTube, and she has become one of the most popular and sought-after female singers in India.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Dhvani Bhanushali shines bright in this floral yellow swimwear, see pics
Dhvani Bhanushali shines bright in this floral yellow swimwear, see pics
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s morning routine, watch
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s morning routine, watch
Dhvani Bhanushali working out on trampoline is fitness goals, watch
Dhvani Bhanushali working out on trampoline is fitness goals, watch
Dhvani Bhanushali Is Obsessed With These Ethnic Ornaments; Check Out
Dhvani Bhanushali Is Obsessed With These Ethnic Ornaments; Check Out
2017-2023: All You Need To Know About Dhvani Bhanushali's Music Career
2017-2023: All You Need To Know About Dhvani Bhanushali's Music Career
Viral Video: Here's why Dhvani Bhanushali is quintessential water baby
Viral Video: Here's why Dhvani Bhanushali is quintessential water baby
Latest Stories
Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz
Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz
Review Of The Citadel: High Octane Shero Actioner
Review Of The Citadel: High Octane Shero Actioner
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Read Latest News