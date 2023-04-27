Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof

Dhvani Bhanushali’s throwback photoseries from Instagram is no miss, check out below

Dhvani Bhanushali is only on the rising with her brilliant mellifluous songs and vocals. The star has earned a huge fanbase all across the nation, which evidently reflects on her Instagram profile. However, while her professional front keeps her on the shine, what also makes her an inspiration is her fitness routine.

Whether it’s to wow us with her Zumba fitness or pilates sessions, Dhvani has always been a true motivation. Here check below her throwback video from Zumba routine, followed by scrumptious burger-

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Throwback photoseries

In the first slide, we can see the very talented singer in the video performing Zumba. Showcasing some stunning moves in the video. We can see her decked up in a stylish black co-Ord set. She completed the look with her open sleek hair and no makeup.

In the second slide we can see Dhvani Bhanushali enjoying a scrumptious burger. The star can be seen in a stylish dapper denim jacket. She teamed it with mid-parted messy hairbun and no makeup. She posed with a pout as she shared the selfie.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Jadoo out on Valentine’s Day 🧸♥️

Work Front

Dhvani started her career in music in 2017 with the release of her debut single “Ishqbaazi”. However, it was her 2018 song “Dilbar” from the Bollywood film “Satyameva Jayate” that brought her to the forefront of the Indian music industry.

Since then, Dhvani has released several popular songs, including “Leja Re”, “Vaaste”, “Na Ja Tu”, “Jeetenge Hum”, and “Radha”. Her songs have garnered millions of views on YouTube, and she has become one of the most popular and sought-after female singers in India.