In Photos: Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘Ishq’ With Red Anarkali Suit

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood. With her enchanting voice, she has captured millions of hearts. Apart from that, the singer keeps her fans engaged with her through her social media presence. And today, the Chikni Chameli singers showcase her love for red anarkali. Let’s dive into her red glam.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Red Anarkali Look

So beautiful! Shreya Ghoshal has the knack of bringing the best with her traditional fashion choices. And this time, the beauty shows her love for anarkali suits in red. The singer wore a long anarkali kurta embellished with intricate designs and stones around the bodice, followed by a plain long kurta. She pairs her look with matching pajamas and a plain dupatta with a thin embellished border.

The singer opts to elevate her look with the long diamond jhumkas. Shreya’s hair tied in a bun complements her look and is decorated with rose flowers. With the smokey eye makeup, she accentuates her beautiful eyes. The shiny cheeks and bold red lips go well with her bold look. The black bindi on her forehead gives her a desi touch. Throughout the photos, Shreyas Ghoshal poses, flaunting her smile and beauty in the red outfit.

