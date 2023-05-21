In Pics: Dhvani Bhanushali shines in sparkly crop top and cargo

The popular digital singer Dhvani Bhanushali is keeping her fashion on check. And here’s how the diva is keeping her glam on point in sparkly crop top and cargo pants, check out

Dhvani Bhanushali, the young and talented singer, has been making waves in the Indian music industry with her melodious voice and chart-topping hits. Known for her soulful renditions and versatile vocal range, Bhanushali has captured the hearts of millions of fans across the country.

As of now, the actress is catering goals with her stunning fashion dos on social media. And keeping her fashion and glam on check, the actress gave off nothing but goals. Check out her latest pictures, where she astounded in stylish sparkly top and cargo pants. Check out-

Dhvani Bhanushali looks stunning in sparkly ensemble

In the pictures we can see Dhvani Bhanushali wearing a sheer noodled strap sparkly bralette. The diva teamed it off with high waist cargo black pants. The singer completed the look with her long wavy long hair and kept her makeup minimal with the outit.

Work Front

Bhanushali gained widespread recognition with her debut single “Vaaste” in 2019. The song became an instant hit and catapulted her to fame, crossing billions of views on YouTube and topping music charts. Her soothing voice and emotive delivery struck a chord with listeners, establishing her as a promising newcomer in the industry.

Continuing her successful journey, Dhvani Bhanushali released several hit singles, including “Leja Re,” “Na Ja Tu,” “Jeetenge Hum,” and “Nayan.” Collaborating with renowned artists and music producers, she showcased her versatility and ability to adapt to different musical genres. Her songs have garnered millions of views and amassed a massive following on various digital platforms.