Music | Celebrities

Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s fam-jam day out

Dhvani Bhanushali shares pictures from her fam-jam on social media. The pictures are too adorable to look at. Scroll down beneath to check on their beautiful pictures below and we are in love

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 May,2023 19:15:53
Dhvani Bhanushali, a name that has been making waves in the Indian music industry, is a young and dynamic singer who has captured the hearts of millions with her melodious voice and remarkable talent. From a young age, she displayed a natural inclination towards music and began honing her skills under the guidance of experienced mentors.

Apart from that, the star is also popular on social media. And here’s how she wowed her Insta fam with her Mother’s day post on social media, giving us nothing but family goals. Check out below-

Dhvani Bhanushali’s post

In the pictures we can see Dhvani looking adorable in her off-shoulder white bodycon with strappy shoulders. The actress teamed it off with black ribbon belt around the waist. The diva decked it up with her long wavy hair, minimal makeup chic accessories.

She can be seen out on a day out with her family to celebrate mother’s day. Sharing the beautiful picture, Dhvani wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day” in the caption. Here take a look at the video-

Celebrating Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day serves as an opportunity for individuals to reflect on the invaluable role mothers play in their lives. It is a time to express gratitude for the unwavering support, selflessness, and unconditional love that mothers bestow upon their children. From late-night comforting hugs to words of encouragement and guidance, mothers provide an unbreakable foundation of love and nurturing.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

