Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s morning routine, see pics

Dhvani, the popular singer, gave her fans a sneak peek into her morning routine through her Instagram stories. From her breakfast regime to fitness routine, the star decided to give her fans glimpses from her life, read

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jun,2023 20:30:27
Dhvani’s captivating performances and remarkable talent have earned her numerous accolades, including several awards and nominations. Her music videos have amassed millions of views, making her one of the most sought-after female singers in the Indian music scene.

Apart from her musical ventures, she is also popular on social media. She often keeps her fans updated with her regular posts and videos. And here she has dropped sneak peek from her morning routine.

Dhvani Bhanushali drops glimpses from her morning routine

Dhvani, the popular singer, gave her fans a sneak peek into her morning routine through her Instagram stories. In one of the posts, she shared a picture of herself striking a pose with a delectable bowl of cereals, generously topped with mouthwatering blueberries. Accompanying her breakfast was her favorite cup of coffee, and she greeted her followers with a cheerful “Morning.”

In another glimpse, Dhvani showcased her dedication to fitness as she engaged in an intense workout session with renowned fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. The post captured her effortlessly performing pilates, dressed in stylish and comfortable gym attire. Dhvani looked stunning as she showcased her commitment to staying fit.

These updates from Dhvani’s morning routine give her fans an insight into her daily life, showcasing her love for healthy breakfast options and her dedication to maintaining a fit and active lifestyle.

Take a look-

With her unique blend of delicious breakfast delights, energizing beverages, and a commitment to staying active, Dhvani Bhanushali’s mornings are a symphony of flavors, vitality, and a pinch of excitement that sets the stage for a truly extraordinary day.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

