Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s morning routine, watch

The popular digital singer Dhvani Bhanushali is an avid social media user. Dhvani owns a huge fan following on her Instagram handle. She currently owns 7.1 million followers on Instagram. She keeps her fans enticed every time she shares posts and pictures from her daily activities. And here’s this one time, when Dhvani shared a candid video, while spending some alone time in the morning. Check out-

Dhvani Bhanushali’s morning routine

In the video, we can see Dhvani Bhanushali starting off her day in early morning with a refreshing jog. She comes back home, and gives her face a calming ice therapy. Then we can see her in her casual home attire, while she enjoys her cuppa tea in the morning. The actress then gets head up for her online meetings and some cuddles with her pawbuddy.

Here take a look-

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Morning!☀️

Spend sometime alone it’s magical”

Work Front

She rose to prominence with her debut single “Ishqbaaz” in 2017, which was followed by several successful singles such as “Dilbar” from the movie “Satyameva Jayate”, “Leja Re”, “Vaaste”, “Na Ja Tu”, “Jeetenge Hum”, and “Radha”.

Dhvani has won several accolades for “Dilbar” and the Mirchi Music Award for Listener’s Choice Independent (Female) for “Vaaste”. She is considered one of the most popular and successful young singers in the Indian music industry.

