Possibly because it is fusion music, K-Pop is adored all over the world. You will hear rhythms made famous by the Caribbean in KARD’s discography, which is a particularly good example of it. KARD is now touring North America as part of their 2022 WILD KARD TOUR. As a result, people are discovering lots of intriguing areas in this manner. They continue to work, nevertheless.

The participant’s responses to the question of where they would like to travel proved to be equally as diverse from one another as one might anticipate. Jiwoo is a fan of the Dutch city, whereas B.M. prefers the Greek island of Santorini.

B.M. also discussed the ways in which KARD and K-Pop, in general, have been affected by other nations. However, they specifically draw inspiration from Caribbean music styles for KARD, particularly moombahton and reggaeton, which are Puerto Rican musical genres. Both of these genres are fusions by nature: moombahton combines house music, afrobeat, dancehall, and reggaeton, while reggaeton is influenced by Jamaican reggae, dancehall, bomba, plena, hip hop, and Panama.

As a Hidden international KARD, it’s simple to discover something to enjoy with the variety of genres that have influenced KARD’s repertoire. B.M. continued, “I think one of the reasons K-Pop has grown so well-liked globally is the blend of genres in it.”

Although KARD stands out for its use of moombahton and reggaeton, the group’s musical journey continues. Jiwoo wants to investigate rock, whereas B.M. wants to investigate a variety of genres. However, KARD is not just inspired by Caribbean music. The KARD members don’t hesitate to sing in Spanish in addition to Korean and English, which is customary for K-Pop songs.

KARD has recently covered a variety of international hits, mostly in Spanish. They sang songs by artists like Bad Bunny, Rosa, Karl G, and others. They undoubtedly have no qualms about singing in several languages. They decided on French when asked what language they would like to try next. International Hidden KARDs undoubtedly adore the group, and the respect and admiration the members have for the music and cultures of other countries is another evidence of this. KARD is currently touring North America as part of their WILD KARD 2022 project.

Source: Koreaboo

