The stunning Madonna shared a series of snaps that potrayed her as a fashionista. The 64-year-old Queen of Pop also referred herself ‘street trade’ – a slang term for someone offering another person alcohol or drugs.

Recently, her pictures were clicked when she attended designer Willy Chavarria’s spring 2023 menswear NYFW presentation at the Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood.

The singer wore a $345 Willy Chavarria SS/23 NY baseball shirt and crucifix skirt with Richie Rich jewelry. She was accompanied by Acra, who was dressed in a white Willy Chavarria SS/23 mini-dress.

Taking to her instagram handle, the pop-star shared a video, that showed Madonna and the Cayó singer grooving in a car and dancing to Frankie Knuckles’ 1987 song, Baby Wants to Ride.

Besides this, Madonna will soon release the music video for a remix of her 2005 hit Hung Up featuring the Dominican rapper Tokischa.

The self-made superstar is also still in pre-production on her self-directed Universal Pictures biopic titled Little Sparrow.

