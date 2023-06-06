ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos

Today is Neha Kakkar's birthday. Undoubtedly the singer is having a great time, and here is how her birthday begins at midnight with family; check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Jun,2023 18:15:20
Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos

One of the most famous singers, Neha Kakkar is enjoying the success of being the top singer in the music industry. Yesterday, the singer shared a picture of herself with a drink in her hand. She was excited about the 6th of June, and she wrote, “Excited coz 6th June is not far.” But, what’s so special on 6th June? Read more.

The singer was excited about the 6th of June because it was her birthday. Today is Neha Kakkar’s birthday. And the diva is already enjoying her day with her family and friends. In the latest pictures, the diva shared how she began her birthday. The actress at the midnight cut the cake with her family. Her parents posed with her and danced for her. The lovey-dovey pictures looked adorable.

Neha shared these pictures with the caption, “This is how my birthday began.. 12 am 6.6.23 Thank you @surbhikakkar12 @dewnyrose @rinka_jha @rashmi5044 @vibhagusain @nargis9052 @madhura_makeupnhair and Guddu for making it more special!
P.S. Thanks to my #NeHearts for Everything.”

Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos 813269

Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos 813270

Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos 813271

Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos 813272

Neha Kakkar is a singing sensation. She started her journey singing in childhood and then carved her niche in the music industry. She is now a pop sensation who is entertaining the audience.

We also wish Neha Kakkar a very happy birthday. What’s your opinion about the viral pictures? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Neha Kakkar Excited For 6th June; Sneak Peek
Neha Kakkar Excited For 6th June; Sneak Peek
Neha Kakkar's 'Thumkas' On New Song Balenciaga Leave Husband Rohan Preet Singh Awed
Neha Kakkar's 'Thumkas' On New Song Balenciaga Leave Husband Rohan Preet Singh Awed
Do You Know? Neha Kakkar Is A Big Dubai Fan
Do You Know? Neha Kakkar Is A Big Dubai Fan
Inside Neha Kakkar's Khoobsurat Life
Inside Neha Kakkar's Khoobsurat Life
Neha Kakkar Grooves On Husband's New Song Aa Sajan; Rohan Preet Singh Says 'Jaan'
Neha Kakkar Grooves On Husband's New Song Aa Sajan; Rohan Preet Singh Says 'Jaan'
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Dreamy Anniversary Of Her Parents, Watch
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Dreamy Anniversary Of Her Parents, Watch
Latest Stories
Surbhi Jyoti Sets Maldives Ablaze In A Stunning Orange Co-ord Set
Surbhi Jyoti Sets Maldives Ablaze In A Stunning Orange Co-ord Set
Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why
Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why
Netflix Is Back With A Sequel To Lust Stories
Netflix Is Back With A Sequel To Lust Stories
Sairat Actor Akash Thosar To Play Shivaji
Sairat Actor Akash Thosar To Play Shivaji
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Sara Ali Khan thanks audience for their love and shares BTS clip from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' shooting days
Sara Ali Khan thanks audience for their love and shares BTS clip from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' shooting days
Read Latest News