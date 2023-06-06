Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos

One of the most famous singers, Neha Kakkar is enjoying the success of being the top singer in the music industry. Yesterday, the singer shared a picture of herself with a drink in her hand. She was excited about the 6th of June, and she wrote, “Excited coz 6th June is not far.” But, what’s so special on 6th June? Read more.

The singer was excited about the 6th of June because it was her birthday. Today is Neha Kakkar’s birthday. And the diva is already enjoying her day with her family and friends. In the latest pictures, the diva shared how she began her birthday. The actress at the midnight cut the cake with her family. Her parents posed with her and danced for her. The lovey-dovey pictures looked adorable.

Neha shared these pictures with the caption, “This is how my birthday began.. 12 am 6.6.23 Thank you @surbhikakkar12 @dewnyrose @rinka_jha @rashmi5044 @vibhagusain @nargis9052 @madhura_makeupnhair and Guddu for making it more special!

P.S. Thanks to my #NeHearts for Everything.”

Neha Kakkar is a singing sensation. She started her journey singing in childhood and then carved her niche in the music industry. She is now a pop sensation who is entertaining the audience.

We also wish Neha Kakkar a very happy birthday. What's your opinion about the viral pictures?