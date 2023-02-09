ITZY, managed by JYP entertainment has become one of the most leading girl bands. The band consists of beautiful talented five girls, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. The band came to limelight in 2019 and since then there’s been no looking back for the band. Given their powerful singles and of course their beautiful bonds that they share each other, the girl band has managed to give in pure goals to their admirers over the years.

Owing to that, the official band page on Instagram has shared a beautiful video, where we can see the very stunners Yeji, Ryujin and Yuna all grooving together to the band’s song Nobody like you together. All three-looking stunning in their casual black outfits. The girls decked the outfits with minimal makeup look and sleek straight hairdo.

Sharing the video, the official bang page of ITZY wrote, “ITZY playing #Reels #YEJI #RYUJIN #YUNA #ITZY #MIDZY #ITZY_WORLD_TOUR ✈”

Here take a look-

A user wrote, “ryujin i hope you answer like your literally my all life when i see you i just smile like your so beautiful i love you more than anything in my life you’re smile make my heart beat so fast i just want to hug you tightly your eyes you’re eyelash your lips your cheeks your mole like i love every single thing in u”

Another wrote, “Yuna is maturing…..leveling up from her baby maknae mode to young adult maknae mode”

A third user wrote, “Oh my!!! Three queens and the best friendship ever!!!”

