Honey Singh, who is all set for his new album release ‘Honey 3.0’, recently revealed in an interview that he wants to collaborate with Arijit Singh.

It will be a one-of-a-kind piece if Honey Singh and Arijit Singh connect. As one is known for his rapping skills and high-octane beats, Arijit is known for being soothing and mellifluous with his creations. Read below to know what Honey Singh said.

Honey Singh wants to collaborate with Arijit Singh

Honey Singh has recently asserted that he is likely to collaborate with Arijit Singh. While talking to Mid-Day, the singer was asked about his desire to collaborate with an Indian artist, and the rapper was very quick to say Arijit Singh.

In the interview with Mid-Day, Honey Singh said, “Among international artistes I want to collaborate with Timberland and Dr Dre. As for Indian artistes I want to collaborate with Arijit Singh. I’ve know Arijit for a long time and there’s a song I sang ‘Hum Ko Kehte Superman’ from ‘Desi Boyz’ and that was recorded by Arijit at Pritam dada’s studio. Both of us were young back then and he had won singing championships, so we go a long way. He has done a lot of hard work and is blessed, he has a pure soul. I definitely want to do something with him.”

Adding on about his further plans, the singer said, “Right now till December I’m looking at ‘Honey 3.0. I want to make it the finest album. It depends on how much my fans support and understand these experiments. I was not working for seven years so I don’t want to do what I was doing ten years back because when I disappeared a lot of other artistes did the same thing. I don’t want to repeat what other boys are doing. I want to give fans a bit of the old me as well as the new me. Honey 3.0 is my focus.”

Honey Singh’s controversy

The singer recently sparked to headlines after his wife Shalini Talwar accused him domestic violence. The complaint was filed in 2021 at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi, where Shalini demanded a compensation of ₹20 crore. According to the complaint, during their marriage, Shalini suffered physical assault, infidelity, and mental and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family. The allegations further stated that the abuse caused Shalini to experience a significant decline in her mental and emotional well-being to the extent that she began identifying herself as a “farm animal.