Shreya Ghoshal Celebrates Her Son Devyaan’s 3rd Birthday With Sweet Family Pictures

Shreya Ghoshal, the renowned Indian playback singer of the Bollywood Industry, has always been a source of joy and inspiration for her fans. Her recent Instagram post is no exception. On her son Devyaan’s 3rd birthday, she shared heartwarming family pictures, capturing precious moments of joy and love. These pictures are a testament to the beautiful bond they share, and they are sure to make you feel warm and connected. Take a look at the sweet family picture below-

Shreya Ghoshal’s Sweet Family Picture Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress looked absolutely stunning in a red saree with gold buttas and a border threadwork saree with a dropped end piece. She teamed her look with a peach with gold lace work embellished half-sleeves blouse. The actress rounded off her look with a side-parted bun hairstyle with loose curly bangs with mogra gajra. To compliment her outfit, the actress opted for a glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks and red matte lips and accessories her outfit with gold necklaces, earrings, bangles and a red bindi. Her beauty is truly awe-inspiring.

On the other hand, little Devyaan looks cute in a light golden sherwani, and her husband, Shiladitya, looks handsome in an ivory Koti set. In the photos, the cute family is seen sitting on the couch and posted cute pictures with a smiling appearance. On cute Devyaan’s 3rd, his momma shared a cute note and gave him a heartwarming wish.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Happy birthday to our little Devyaan 😘🩷 Time’s flying, you are 3 already!!! God bless you Shona. Thank you for coming in our lives and filling our hearts with so much love and gratitude.”

