Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram handle and dropped photos from her stage performance in Singapore. Check out below

Shreya Ghoshal is acclaimed for her mesmerizing vocals and soothing lyrics. She has captivated audiences across the globe with her enchanting singing and charismatic stage presence. From sold-out concerts in India to prestigious performances worldwide, the singer enthralls listeners with her versatility and passion for music. She enjoys a devoted fan base internationally. However, this time, she had a great time singing for fans in Singapore. Check out the photos.

On Thursday, Shreya dropped photos from her stage performance in Singapore. The Singapore Diaries feature glimpses of her princess avatar performing for fans. The singer graced her look in a beautiful purplish pastel gown. The pallu details around the shoulders added traditional charm. The flowy, shimmery gown made her look nothing short of a fairytale princess.

To elevate her appearance, Shreya styled her look with open, soft curls. The smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and glossy pink lips looked wow. Throughout the photos, the singer dropped glimpses of herself performing on stage and posing for photos backstage. Her energy and magnetic presence energized the moment. These new photos from her concert are now going viral on the internet.

Shreyas Ghosal has iconic songs in her name, including Papa Mere Papa, Do Anjaane Ajnabi, Dhaagon Se Baandhaa, Baarish Ke Aane Se, and many others.

